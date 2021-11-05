'Squid Game' Season 2 Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

Netflix's Squid Game was a huge hit and quickly became the platform's most watched TV series in history.

The series first premiered on September 17, 2021 and was created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, who also directed all the episodes.

It stars Jung-jae Lee, who plays the lead character Seong Gi-hun and supporting actors Hae-soo Park, Ha-joon Wi and breakout star HoYeon Jung.

Aside from gaining popularity among viewers, the show was also well-received by critics, earning a 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Here's everything we know about Squid Game season 2.