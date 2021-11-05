NBA Rumors: Warriors Trade Is Unlikely For Ben Simmons

A few weeks since the 2021-22 NBA season officially started, Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons remains one of the centers of controversies in the league. Though the Sixers are currently making efforts to convince him to stay, it seems like the former No. 1 pick is determined to leave the City of Brotherly Love.

In the past months, Simmons has already been linked to several title contenders that need additional star power to boost their chances of winning the NBA championship title this season.