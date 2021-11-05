NBA Rumors: Warriors Trade Is Unlikely For Ben Simmons

A few weeks since the 2021-22 NBA season officially started, Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons remains one of the centers of controversies in the league. Though the Sixers are currently making efforts to convince him to stay, it seems like the former No. 1 pick is determined to leave the City of Brotherly Love.

In the past months, Simmons has already been linked to several title contenders that need additional star power to boost their chances of winning the NBA championship title this season.

NBA Rumors: Warriors Trade Is Unlikely For Ben Simmons

Simmons To Warriors

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Ben_Simmons_-_49176257763.jpg

One of the top favorite landing spots for Simmons is the Golden State Warriors. Since the 2021 NBA offseason, rumors were circulating that the Warriors are eyeing to acquire a fourth superstar who would help Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green reclaim their throne and revive their dynasty this season.

Simmons may still have major flaws in his game but in a recent appearance on HoopsHype podcast, Anthony Slater of The Athletic revealed that there are some people inside the Warriors' organization who would be "intrigued by the idea" of bringing in the three-time All-Star to Golden State.

Why Trade Won't Happen

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Ben_Simmons.jpg

However, though they currently have enough assets to engage in a blockbuster deal, Slater also said that the Warriors' top officials, specifically team owner Joe Lacob, have some concerns about Simmons' fit with the team.

"Simmons could fit in the Warriors’ read-and-react style, but he’d make the most sense in the Draymond role as the pick-and-roll guy with Curry," Slater said. "What matters most is that the guy up top, Joe Lacob, has literally been fined for giving his opinion about not believing in Simmons’ fit with the Warriors. If you talk to him behind the scenes on or off the record, he’s transparent that he’s not giving up the young guys, particularly for a flawed type of star like Simmons."

Attractiveness Of Trade Assets

Even if Lacob and the Warriors' front office has a change of heart regarding Simmons' fit, it still remains a big question mark if the Sixers would be interested in what Golden State could offer for their disgruntled superstar. James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga may have shown huge potentials, but the Sixers don't currently need young prospects that they could develop.

Since the 2021 NBA offseason, the Sixers have been telling everyone in the league that they are seeking an All-Star caliber player in any potential deal involving Simmons.

Missed Opportunity For Simmons

Despite the major concerns regarding his fit, Simmons would definitely love the idea of being traded to the Warriors. The Warriors are currently one of the teams that are situated in California and like the Sixers, they also have a realistic chance of reaching the NBA Finals and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Also, in Golden State, Simmons may be able to address his shooting woes by playing alongside elite three-point shooters like Curry and Thompson.

