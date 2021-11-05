NFL Rumors: 3 Teams That Should Sign Odell Beckham Jr.

Even though it just happened today, Odell Beckham Jr.'s departure from the Cleveland Browns was years in the making.

The talented wideout never got on the same page with Baker Mayfield and was rarely involved in Kevin Stefanski's offense.

Things further escalated when OBJ's father posted an 11-minute clip of Mayfield either ignoring or overthrowing a wide-open Beckham Jr, with plenty of people criticizing the Browns' quarterback.

Beckham Jr. was later "excused" from team practice as they reached a financial settlement to finally cut him loose.