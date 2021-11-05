Draymond Green Reacts To Suns' Owner Robert Sarver's Alleged Racism

Sports
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Draymond_Green_2016.jpg

Ernesto Cova

The Phoenix Suns' workplace culture is under heavy scrutiny.

A report by ESPN dug deep into Robert Sarver's 17-year tenure as the team owner in an attempt to shed light on multiple allegations of misogyny, racism, and personal mistreatment.

At some point, the report even cites Sarver questioning why he's not allowed to say the N-Word like Warriors star Draymond Green:

“You know, why does Draymond Green get to run up the court and say [n-word],” Sarver allegedly said, repeating the word numerous times after that. “You can’t say that,” (Former coach Earl Watson) replied. “Why?” asked Sarver. “Draymond Green says [n-word].”

Green, as outspoken as he is, took to Twitter to address the situation with a not-so-cryptic comment: "But I was fined?? Lol smh," he wrote.

Suns Owner Under Heavy Fire

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Sarvermw.jpg

The controversial mogul didn't waste time denying those rumors through a statement.

“I’ve never called anyone or any group of people the n-word,” he said, as quoted by Complex](https://www.complex.com/sports/phoenix-suns-robert-sarver-draymond-green-racism). “I don’t use that word. It is abhorrent and ugly and denigrating and against everything I believe in.”

He later admitted to using the word but in a whole different context:

“On one occasion a player used the n-word to describe the importance of having each others’ back. I responded by saying, I wouldn’t say n***a, I would say that we’re in the foxhole together. I immediately apologized and haven’t said it ever again," he claimed.

Toxic Workplace Culture

Shutterstock | 1293298

This isn't the first time that Sarver has been accused of building a toxic workplace culture.

ESPN's report talks about multiple times when Sarver openly talked about him or his players' sex life during staff meetings.

Others claimed that women "have very little value" within the organization.

Also, Sarver allegedly suggested that the team should have local strippers impregnated by NBA players so they would feel pressure to sign with the team and be close to their children:

"Sarver remarked to two basketball operations staffers that the Suns needed to have local strippers impregnated by NBA players so those players would have children in the Phoenix area and feel obliged to be closer to them, giving the Suns a potential edge in free agency, the now-former staffers said," continued the report.

Will Sarver Be Forced To Sell The Suns?

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Phoenix_suns_kings.jpg

The NBA is most definitely going to investigate this matter and all the allegations against Sarver.

That means that they could force him to sell the team the same way it happened to former Clippers owner Donald Sterling back in 2014.

Sterling used racial slurs towards Magic Johnson in some leaked conversations with his couple, while other former staffers and players also accused him of being a racist during his time on the team.

Eventually, tech mogul Steve Ballmer bought the franchise for $2 billion.

Struggling On The Court Also

These kinds of distractions are the last thing the Suns need right now as they look to prove that last year's success wasn't just a fluke.

Following one of the best seasons in franchise history and a failed trip to the NBA Finals, Monty Williams' team has failed to find that same form during the early season.

Thus far, the Suns are just 4-3 to start the season and look far from the dominant defensive unit they were last year with Chris Paul at the helm.

Read Next

Celebrities

McKayla Maroney Celebrates Being Unbothered With Terrace Kiss

by Rebecca Cukier |

Latest Stories

Most Popular Stories

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Hikes Up Leg For Pantless Bananas Photo

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Enjoys Tropical Sunset In Cheeks-Out Bikini

Celebrity Kids

Lourdes Leon Falls Over In Sheer Underwear To Announce New Gig

Celebrities

Emily Ratajkowski Rolls Around Grass In A Cupped Bikini

Celebrities

Melissa Gorga Flaunts Business Brains In Impressive Spandex Squat

Entertainment

Chanel West Coast's Memorable Moments In 'Love & Hip Hop Hollywood'

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.