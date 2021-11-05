Draymond Green Reacts To Suns' Owner Robert Sarver's Alleged Racism

The Phoenix Suns' workplace culture is under heavy scrutiny.

A report by ESPN dug deep into Robert Sarver's 17-year tenure as the team owner in an attempt to shed light on multiple allegations of misogyny, racism, and personal mistreatment.

At some point, the report even cites Sarver questioning why he's not allowed to say the N-Word like Warriors star Draymond Green:

“You know, why does Draymond Green get to run up the court and say [n-word],” Sarver allegedly said, repeating the word numerous times after that. “You can’t say that,” (Former coach Earl Watson) replied. “Why?” asked Sarver. “Draymond Green says [n-word].”

Green, as outspoken as he is, took to Twitter to address the situation with a not-so-cryptic comment: "But I was fined?? Lol smh," he wrote.