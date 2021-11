A lot of people expected Deshaun Watson to be all over the news throughout the first half of the NFL season.

Nonetheless, no one expected it to be for being involved in over 20 accusations of sexual misconduct.

Watson had let the Houston Texans know about his desire to be traded. His frustration with the team grew rapidly but the franchise was still reluctant to move him, which is why most analysts expected a long stand-off that could go all the way to the trade deadline.