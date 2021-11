It's been a while since the New York Jets were actually competitive. But for the first time in years, they've actually been kind of fun to watch.

Don't get me wrong, by no means Robert Saleh's team is a good one, nor they will be in the foreseeable future.

But now, it seems like they could play spoilers and ruin your favorite team's plans with their grittiness and newly-found offensive spark.

Notably, that has come without quarterback Zach Wilson on the gridiron.