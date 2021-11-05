Miley Cyrus Honors Dolly Parton With '80s-Inspired Gucci Look

Entertainment
Shutterstock | 564025

Alexandra Lozovschi

They share a special bond that has lasted all of her life, so it's no wonder that Miley Cyrus chose to honor godmother Dolly Parton at the star-studded Gucci Love Parade on November 3.

Hitting up the Hollywood Boulevard runway show in a glimmering blue fringe maxi dress with lavish feather details, Cyrus, who's also the face of Gucci's Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau Perfume, channeled the 75-year-old country icon's legendary look with an '80s-inspired hairstyle. The 28-year-old pop star later shared pics from the event on Instagram, snagging 1.5 million likes from her legion of followers.

Aside from being a beloved family member, Parton has served as a source of inspiration for the "Wrecking Ball" singer on numerous occasions. Read about their close relationship below.

Keeping In Touch The Old-Fashioned Way

Shutterstock | 673594

Cyrus -- whose Gucci look celebrated Parton with a voluminous wavy hairstyle described by Vogue as "glam on top, party on the bottom," has collaborated professionally with her famous godmother a number of times.

Aside from fittingly playing her godmother on Hannah Montana, the country music legend teamed up with the former Disney Channel star for a couple of music projects. One of their notable onstage appearances together was at the 2019 Grammy Awards, where they delivered a stunning rendition of "Jolene." A year later, they were collaborating on Parton's holiday album, A Holly Dolly Christmas.

Although their relationship is certainly hip, the duo made headlines last December for using an outdated communication method to keep in touch. During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Cyrus revealed Parton reached out the old-fashioned way while working on the album.

“She faxed me,” said the "Prisoner" singer, who told Norton she didn't own a fax machine at the time. "She gets upset when you don’t respond. And it’s like, I’m sorry, I don’t even know. Half the people watching your show might not even know what a fax machine is.”

Why Dolly Won't Give Miley Advice

Shutterstock | 842245

Parton, who says she's Cyrus' "honorary godmother," has been there for the young musician every step of the way. However, despite serving as a mentor for many years, the 11-time Grammy Award winner made it clear that she prefers to be a guiding influence rather than give her goddaughter advice.

“I’ve told her some things that I think are valuable and that she uses, but I’d rather live an example,” Parton told People in 2019. “[I’d rather] be an example rather than just try to tell somebody to do this, do that because I don’t think that’s right."

According to the country superstar, Cyrus doesn't need any words of wisdom from anyone.

"Who am I to tell Miley what to do? Lord, I’ve done everything, and what I ain’t done, I intend to. She’s going to do that, too," Parton pointed out. "But Miley’s smart; Miley knows what she’s doing. I know we think she doesn’t, and she might not every minute, but I still know that she’s got good stuff in her.”

The "9 to 5" singer further explained why she refuses to give advice to the 28-year-old: "Everybody’s different. You’ve got your own journey. And some people are going to help you along the way and they can kick a few rocks out of the road for you, but you got to walk it.”

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:170526-N-EO381-052_Miley_Cyrus_on_Today_show.jpg

While it's clear that Cyrus followed in her godmother's footsteps -- both she and Parton are acclaimed singers, songwriters, actors, authors, and philanthropists -- the two multi-talented ladies have done things a bit differently throughout their respective careers.

After her big break in Disney's Hannah Montana, Cyrus kicked off her music career in 2007, releasing several successful solo albums, including Bangerz(2013), Younger Now (2017), and Plastic Hearts (2020). She was a coach on NBC’s The Voice, she's been in Netflix’s Black Mirror, and has launched a non-profit organization called the Happy Hippie Foundation.

All her hard work has definitely paid off, with Cyrus creating an estimated net worth of $160 million for herself.

Meanwhile, Parton has been in the music industry for over 50 years, releasing 41 top-10 country albums and 25 number one singles. The country legend has sold more than 100 million albums as a solo artist. She even has her own theme park called Dollywood, which has about 3 million guests each year.

As of 2021, the "Jolene" singer boasts an estimated net worth of $650 million.

Mutual Adoration

Parton may be Cyrus' "unofficial" godmother but the love she harbors for her runs deep and true.

“I've known her since she was a baby,” the country star opened up about their close bond back in 2009. “Her father's a friend of mine, and when she was born, he said, ‘You just have to be her godmother,’ and I said, ‘I accept.’ We never did do a big ceremony, but I'm so proud of her, love her and she's just like one of my own.”

Over the years, Parton has always shown her support for her honorary goddaughter, singing her praises in interviews.

“The kids love her because she’s Hannah Montana, but what people don’t realize about her is she is such a fantastic singer and songwriter,” Parton gushed about Cyrus to AOL Music back in 2008. “She writes songs like she’s 40 years old! She’s really deep.”

Meanwhile, Cyrus paid a heartwarming tribute to Parton when she was named one of TIME magazine's most influential people of the year in September.

“There’s a theory that you shouldn’t meet your heroes, but I wish everyone had the chance to meet Dolly Parton, because she’s even better than your sparkliest dreams," the "Malibu" singer said of her "idol" and "role model." “She may be my fairy godmother, but I think she’s that to everyone else too. I am happy to share her with the world.”

