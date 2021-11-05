'Squid Game' Cast: Everything We Know

Squid Game is all the rage on Netlix and, as the South Korean survival drama continues to gain fans and followers, we're looking back at the past career ventures of its most popular cast members of the Hwang Dong-hyuk-created series, starting with Jung Ho-yeon, who portrays Kang Sae-byeok.

As a report from Yahoo! Entertainment revealed, Squid Games was actually the very first acting role for Ho-yeon, who had previously appeared on Korea's Next Top Model and walked in a number of fashion shows at New York Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week.