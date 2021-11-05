'Squid Game' Cast: Everything We Know

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Jung_Ho-yeon_for_Marie_Claire_Korea_2021.jpg

Lindsay Cronin

Squid Game is all the rage on Netlix and, as the South Korean survival drama continues to gain fans and followers, we're looking back at the past career ventures of its most popular cast members of the Hwang Dong-hyuk-created series, starting with Jung Ho-yeon, who portrays Kang Sae-byeok.

As a report from Yahoo! Entertainment revealed, Squid Games was actually the very first acting role for Ho-yeon, who had previously appeared on Korea's Next Top Model and walked in a number of fashion shows at New York Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week.

Wi Ha-joon is a K-Drama Regular

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Wi_Ha-joon_September_2021.png

Wi Ha-joon, who stars on Squid Game as Hwang Jun-ho, the show's resident police detective, has been featured on a number of Korean television dramas in past years. including Romance Is A Bonus Book or Something In The Rain, both of which also streamed on Netflix.

In addition to his television work with Netflix, Ha-joon is also a bit of a movie star, having appeared in 2018's horror film Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum and the thriller Midnight, which came out earlier this year.

Lee Jung-jae's Breakthrough Role

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:20210923%E2%80%94Lee_Jung-jae_%EC%9D%B4%EC%A0%95%EC%9E%AC,_interview,_ELLE_Taiwan_screenshot_(02m06s).jpg

Lee Jung-jae, the actor who portrays Seong Gi-hun on Squid Game, began his career as a fashion model and ultimately made his acting debut in 1993 with the television drama Dinosaur Teacher. He also appeared in television series, like Feelings and Sandglass, early in his career.

Following a number of television roles, Jung-jae landed his breakthrough role in 1998 with U-in in the award-winning film An Affair, which was one of the highest-grossing movies that year in Korea.

He was also seen in Korean films Il Mare and The Housemaid, which were remade in America with Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock and called The Lake House.

Oh Yeong-su Started in Theater

Netflix | YouTube

Oh Yeong-su, who stars as Oh Il-nam, started off his career as a theater actor, appearing in such productions as King Lear, The Tempest, and Fathers and Sons.

Then, after transitioning into a career in television and film, Yeong-su established a reputation for portraying monk characters. Over the years, he's been featured in a number of different television series and movies, including A Little Monk and Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter… and Spring.

He was also seen in the 2009 historical drama Queen Seondeok.

Heo Sung-tae's Other TV Shows This Year

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:190702_%ED%97%88%EC%84%B1%ED%83%9C_(1).jpg

Heo Sung-tae is featured as Jang Deok-su on Squid Game but has had a number of other notable roles in recent years, starting with the beginning moments of his career, when he was featured in the 2016 period thriller The Age of Shadows with Song Kang-ho and Gong Yoo.

As Yahoo! Entertainment revealed, the film won the Best Film Award at the 36th Korean Association of Film Critics Awards.

In the years that followed, he was seen in 2019's The Divine Move 2: The Wrathful and in the 2021 shows, Beyond Evil and Racket Boys.

Squid Game season one is currently streaming on Netflix.

