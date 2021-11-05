Top 5 Shocking WWE Releases From November 2021

On November 4th, 2021, the WWE made another massive round of cuts and in this article will be 5 of the most surprising ones. There is speculation that some of these cuts, which included main roster superstars are due to Coronavirus vaccination statuses. Also referenced were the usual "budget cuts" the company has made throughout the coronavirus pandemic the past two years. There is growing concern that WWE may be heading on the market soon and this could be a way to reduce costs. As the company has recorded record profits multiple times in recent financial quarters, even though a global pandemic.