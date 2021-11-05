Top 5 Shocking WWE Releases From November 2021

Next on the list is Eva Marie, this one is certainly surprising because Eva Marie had just returned to the company mere months ago. She was being regularly featured on WWE television as well. Despite being unfavorable with the fans who wanted to see actually woman's wrestlers instead of just models who look good, she carved out a good career for herself in the WWE. This is definitely unexpected but not one that fans are particularly upset about in the long run. Her next destination is unknown because she stepped away from the business in the past it would come as no surprise if she is done with wrestling at this point.