Disney Star Skai Jackson Auditioned For 'Black Panther' & Other Marvel Roles

Skai Jackson's path from being a child star at Disney to becoming the influential young celebrity that she is now is definitely interesting.

She is mostly known for her role as Zuri in the Disney show Jessie. After the show wrapped, Jackson crossed over to films.

In an interview, Skai revealed that she has actually wanted to be part of the Marvel universe for a long time. She shares the story of how she auditioned for Black Panther and other Marvel roles.

