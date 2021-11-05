Disney Star Skai Jackson Auditioned For 'Black Panther' & Other Marvel Roles

Entertainment
Shutterstock | 673594

Cha Miñoza

Skai Jackson's path from being a child star at Disney to becoming the influential young celebrity that she is now is definitely interesting.

She is mostly known for her role as Zuri in the Disney show Jessie. After the show wrapped, Jackson crossed over to films.

In an interview, Skai revealed that she has actually wanted to be part of the Marvel universe for a long time. She shares the story of how she auditioned for Black Panther and other Marvel roles.

Scroll down to see what Jackson had to say about Marvel.

The Latest

NFL Rumors: 3 Teams That Should Sign Odell Beckham Jr.

Miley Cyrus Honors Dolly Parton With '80s-Inspired Gucci Look

Deshaun Watson Suffers Another Legal Setback

Should The New York Jets Be Concerned About Zach Wilson?

'Squid Game' Cast: Everything We Know

How Skai Jackson's Career Started

Shutterstock | 920654

Jackson started show business when she was just nine months old. Her mother Kiya sent photographs of baby Skai to two modeling agencies.

She was an especially cute baby and immediately got representation. Skai's mother says she never doubted that her daughter would be successful in the entertainment industry.

Skai made several commercials when she was a kid. Eventually, she landed her breakout role in Disney as the adorable Zuri Ross in the show Jessie.

Entertainment

Pete Davidson's Penis Size Confirmed In A Tweet

Pete's Davidson's Penis Size Confirmed In A Tweet

By Rebecca Cukier

Black Panther Audition

Skai Jackson | Instagram

After her Disney stint, Jackson crossed over to films. One of her dreams is to become a Marvel superhero.

In an interview, Jackson revealed that she actually auditioned to play the part of Shuri in Black Panther. She didn't get the role but thinks Letitia Wright did a great job.

“[Letitia] did an amazing job. It came down to me and a couple others. They liked me. I just looked too young for the role, and that’s OK. But I’m so glad that she got it. She killed the role. I’m so excited to see her in the new one.”

Chanel West Coast's Memorable Moments In 'Love & Hip Hop Hollywood'

Miley Cyrus' Dating History: Her Famous Boyfriends & Girlfriends

Ironheart Inspiration

Skai Jackson | Instagram

Skai's dream of becoming a Marvel character may not be too far off. In fact, one Marvel superhero was actually based on her. Riri Williams, also known as Ironheart, was based on her in 2016.

“I thought it was fake when I first saw it!” she said in an interview. “Because people were tweeting it to me, I was like, ‘There’s no way I inspired something Marvel.’ People were like, ‘No, they really were inspired by you for the character.’ That was such a great moment for me. Not a lot of people can say that Marvel took them for a character."

Dominique Thorne

Skai Jackson | Instagram

Jackson isn't sure if she had actually auditioned for Riri Williams.

"I have auditioned for Marvel things, but they don’t tell you what you’re auditioning for. They create a fake character. They don’t even tell you what the character is about. So I could have, but I have no idea.”

The role eventually went to Dominique Thorne and will be making a debut on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in 2022.

Read Next

Must Read

Miley Cyrus Hikes Up Leg For Pantless Bananas Photo

Chanel West Coast Enjoys Tropical Sunset In Cheeks-Out Bikini

Lourdes Leon Falls Over In Sheer Underwear To Announce New Gig

Emily Ratajkowski Rolls Around Grass In A Cupped Bikini

Chanel West Coast's Memorable Moments In 'Love & Hip Hop Hollywood'

Melissa Gorga Flaunts Business Brains In Impressive Spandex Squat

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.