Multiple WWE Releases Were Due To Vaccination Status

Thursday, it was announced that WWE released 18 members of talent in the company. Former NXT Champions such as Keith Lee, and Karrion Kross were among those let go. As well as former RAW Women’s Champions such as Nia Jax and Ember Moon.

This news came as quite a shock across social media. At one point, the news on the releases gained seven of the top ten trending topics in the United States. Many fans were disappointed to see so many talented wrestlers not be given the chance to make a name for themselves any longer in the WWE.