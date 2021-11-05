Gemma Chan Looks Dreamy In Louis Vuitton At 'The Eternals' Premiere

Gemma Chan looked like an angel in white as she rocked up to the premiere of MCU movie The Eternals in Louis Vuitton. The actress has joined the slew of celebrities donning the iconic French brand of late - she also isn't the only Eternals face going designer, with co-star Angelina Jolie stunning in Versace at a recent screening of the much-anticipated flick.

Posting photos to her Instagram, Gemma showed off a floor-length and feather-adorned dress, and the photo is catching celebrity attention. Check it out below.

Going Louis Vuitton At 'The Eternals' Premiere

Scroll for the photos. Gemma, who attended the Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show in October, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the superhero movie, going for full red carpet vibes as she and stylist Rebecca Corin-Murray opted for a goddess-like gown shouting out LV.

Gemma, 38, stunned in photo ops, wearing a dress formed of silver beaded detailing at the torso, a sheer chest panel, plus a massive feather train in off-white. "#Eternals World Premiere," she captioned the photos. Swipe for them below, scroll for more.

Kaia Gerber Approves

The post, now sitting at over 200,000 likes, brought in fans calling Chan a "goddess," and it likewise impressed model and daughter to Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber, who sent a like.

Gemma, who plays Sersi in The Eternals, is also fresh from addressing diversity in Hollywood as she said she hopes diverse casting becomes "not a big deal" in the future. The movie also stars Mexican actress Salma Hayek, known for being vocal on racial discrimination in Hollywood. Scroll for more photos.

Valentino For Round Two

Fresher photos have shown Chan at The Eternals premiere in Rome, Italy, where she donned luxury Italian designer Valentino.

"When interviewed about the collection he said he didn’t really want to talk about clothes or inspirations - “Fashion is about clothes—but it’s also about people wearing clothes. If I had to add words to talk about the storytelling, maybe my mission was not accomplished," she wrote in a caption seemingly quoting Pierpaolo Piccioli.

Gemma did, however, rock Kim Kardashian's SKIMS brand for an LA press call between the two events.

Hopes For Diversity In Hollywood

Speaking to Digital Spy this month, Gemma opened up on the diversity front.

"From [Captain Marvel] which obviously had the first female lead – the amazing Brie Larson – to this, it has only been a couple of years, but it feels natural and it feels like it's about time," she told the outlet, adding: "Hopefully we'll get to a point where having a diverse cast like this is just par for the course and not a big deal."

For more of Gemma's stunning looks, give her Instagram a follow.

