WWE Releases Major Stars

WWE has reportedly released a ton of wrestling talent including major names such as former NXT Champions, Keith Lee and Karrion Kross, as well as former RAW's Women's Champion, Nia Jax, amongst others. Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reported on Thursday, November 4th that WWE released Keith Lee, Karrion Kross, Nia Jax, Ember Moon, B-Rab, Mia Yim, Eva Marie, Scarlett, Oney Lorcan, Franky Monet, Harry Smith, Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik, Jessi Kamera, Zayda Ramier, Trey Baxter, Katrina Cortez, and Jeet Rama.

Budget Cuts?

In total, WWE released 18 wrestlers from the main roster or NXT. The releases began around 6:30 pm EST and for the next hour, reports came flooding in about numerous talents being released from their WWE contract. Sapp reported shortly after the announcements that WWE's Head of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis cited budget cuts as a reason for the releases. Laurinaitis reportedly told sources last week that budget cuts were also a reason for the release of Bray Wyatt in July.

Main Roster Releases

From the main roster, WWE released Keith Lee, Karrion Kross, Nia Jax, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, and Eva Marie, who were all performers on the Monday Night RAW. While the main roster releases from the Smackdown roster were, B-Fab of Hit Row, and Mia Yim. B-Fab's release from the company is particularly shocking as her faction, Hit Row was just called up to Smackdown from NXT recently. Most of these releases seem to be current or just recently called up NXT wrestlers, like Lee and Kross.

NXT Releases

The current [NXT] (https://www.inquisitr.com/6353632/vince-mcmahon-disown-nxt/) wrestlers that were released were: Ember Moon, Scarlett Bordeaux, Franky Monet, Oney Lorcan, Jessi Kamea, Trey Baxter, Katrina Cortez, Jeet Rama, and Zayda Ramier. Harry Smith was not yet assigned a brand to work for as he was just recently signed. WWE recently did a complete overhaul of the NXT brand, with new superstars coming in, a new set design, and a new name, NXT 2.0. Ember Moon, a former WWE RAW Women's Champion sounded off with a tweet that read "All I can do is laugh..."

Not The First Time This Year

This is the third mass amount of releases WWE has done at one time just this year. The first round of releases came in April, when the company released the likes of Samoa Joe, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, and Bo Dallas. The second mass release was in June, which saw releases of major stars and former champions such as Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, etc. Wrestlers such as Aleister Black and Ruby Riott have seen great success after the release, signing with AEW.

Inquisitr will continue to report if more releases occur.

