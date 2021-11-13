WWE Releases Major Stars

WWE has reportedly released a ton of wrestling talent including major names such as former NXT Champions, Keith Lee and Karrion Kross, as well as former RAW's Women's Champion, Nia Jax, amongst others. Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reported on Thursday, November 4th that WWE released Keith Lee, Karrion Kross, Nia Jax, Ember Moon, B-Rab, Mia Yim, Eva Marie, Scarlett, Oney Lorcan, Franky Monet, Harry Smith, Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik, Jessi Kamera, Zayda Ramier, Trey Baxter, Katrina Cortez, and Jeet Rama.