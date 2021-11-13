WWE Releases Major Stars

This is the third mass amount of releases WWE has done at one time just this year. The first round of releases came in April, when the company released the likes of Samoa Joe, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, and Bo Dallas. The second mass release was in June, which saw releases of major stars and former champions such as Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, etc. Wrestlers such as Aleister Black and Ruby Riott have seen great success after the release, signing with AEW.

Inquisitr will continue to report if more releases occur.