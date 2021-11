Melissa Gorga joined the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey during the series' third season as the sister-in-law of Teresa Giudice, who is an original cast member of the Bravo reality show, and ever since, she's been winning viewers over with her memorable one-liners.

In September, as Melissa and her co-stars wrapped filming on the upcoming 12th season, Screen Rant shared a report regarding the best quotes Melissa has shared over her past nine seasons on the hit show.