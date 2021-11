Olivia Jade Giannulli, still in the running to win this year's Dancing With the Stars, has been caught begging for votes on Instagram. The 22-year-old YouTuber and beauty blogger has continued to make headlines as she and partner Val Chmerkovskiy impress the dancing competition's judging panel, although a little help from the public goes a long way with this show.

Posting to Instagram three days ago, the daughter to Lori Loughlin straight-up begged her followers to vote - check it out below.