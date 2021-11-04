NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Swap Russell Westbrook For Damian Lillard

The Los Angeles Lakers were among the NBA teams that were heavily linked to Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard in the 2021 NBA offseason. During that time, the Lakers viewed Lillard as one of the superstars that could help LeBron James and Anthony Davis reclaim their throne in the 2021-22 NBA season.

The Lakers may have successfully acquired Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards, but some people believe that they are still continuously monitoring Lillard's current situation in Portland.

Lillard To Lakers

As of now, the Trail Blazers continue to inform everyone in the league that they have no intention of trading Lillard and undergoing a full-scale rebuild. However, without a clear path to title contention, there's a huge chance that Lillard would consider following in the footsteps of other superstars and finding his way out of Portland before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

If Lillard finally demands a trade, Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network suggested that the Lakers should explore offering a package centered on Westbrook to the Trail Blazers.

A Sensible Swap?

Swapping Lillard for Westbrook would make a lot of sense for the Trail Blazers if they plan to remain competitive in the post-Dame era. Westbrook may not be as consistent as Lillard on the offensive end of the floor, but he remains one of the best active point guards in the league.

With Lillard clearly the better point guard, the Trail Blazers could ask for more compensation from the Lakers. Aside from Westbrook, they could also demand the inclusion of Talen Horton-Tucker and future draft picks in their offer.

More Formidable 'Big Three'

Even if it would cost them additional trade assets, trading Westbrook for Lillard should be a no-brainer for the Lakers. Lillard would be a major upgrade over Westbrook at the Lakers' starting point guard position. He would give them one of the league's best clutch scorers, as well as an incredible playmaker and an elite three-point shooter.

By pairing Lillard with James and Davis, the Lakers could form a more formidable "Big Three" which would strengthen their chances of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title this season.

2021 Offseason Recuritment of Lillard

Though it remains unknown if the blockbuster deal would take place before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, it wouldn't be surprising if the Lakers still have a strong interest in bringing Lillard to Los Angeles. In a recent interview with Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Lillard confirmed that James and Davis met with him this summer to ask about his situation in Portland.

“’Bron asked what I was thinking with my situation, and I told him what I’m telling you: that I just want to be in a position to win it all,” Lillard said. “He painted the picture to me that if I were to leave, the situation could look like this."

