NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Swap Russell Westbrook For Damian Lillard

The Los Angeles Lakers were among the NBA teams that were heavily linked to Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard in the 2021 NBA offseason. During that time, the Lakers viewed Lillard as one of the superstars that could help LeBron James and Anthony Davis reclaim their throne in the 2021-22 NBA season.

The Lakers may have successfully acquired Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards, but some people believe that they are still continuously monitoring Lillard's current situation in Portland.