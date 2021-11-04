Miley Cyrus Hikes Up Leg For Pantless Bananas Photo

Celebrities
Shutterstock

Rebecca Cukier

Miley Cyrus is B-A-N-A-N-A-S - quite literally. The 28-year-old singer shouted out both the fruit and singer Gwen Stefani in a recent Instagram share, one seeing her post another shot from her high-profile Interview Mag feature, also going pantless for a leggy kick-up.

Posting for her 151 million followers, the "Midnight Sky" hit-maker sent out her toned legs in a '70s platform heels look, and it was a tree sandwich as the blonde lounged around outdoors, between trunks, and surrounded by bananas.

She's Gone Bananas

Shutterstock | 564025

Scroll for the photo. Miley, making headlines recently for fronting Gucci's fragrances and a cheeky bend-over in Gucci underwear, largely wore designer for her IMag shoot, mixing in the Italian brand with luxury French label Chanel.

This photo showed the former Hannah Montana star outdoors amid grass and kicking one leg up high against a tree trunk while resting back on it. She wore a skimpy yellow tank top, no pants, plus massive and hot pink platform heels - the bananas were all over the grass as she singer sent out direct eye contact.

See The Snap Below

The photo, which sits at over 2 million likes, came with Cyrus writing: "Let me hear you say, this shit is bananas B-A-N-A-N-A-S 🍌💛🍌💛🍌 @interviewmag LiNk In BiO to read my convo with @larsulrich styled by @melzy917 shot by @briannalcapozzi."

A like quickly came in from YouTuber Tana Mongeau, with fans 100% getting the Gwen Stefani song reference. Miley was, however, told that the bananas display seemed "like a waste of food" by one user - another said it was a "huge waste." More after the pic.

'We've Been Through So Much'

Shutterstock | 673594

The magazine feature, seeing Cyrus discuss her deep voice, Lollapalooza appearance, and Metallic cover, also came with mentions of the pandemic.

"I’m about to turn 29. We’ve been through so much. When we’re out on the road, we talk about loneliness. It really can get that way," the singer stated. It was the "man" voice address that really made headlines, though.

"My whole life, whether in vocal training or just continuing to hone my craft, it’s always been about, “Why do you sound like a man? Where’s your f-cking falsetto, b-tch?" she added.

Addressing Her Voice

Continuing, the "Prisoner" hit-maker said:

"My voice is how I represent myself. It’s how I express myself. I’ve worked with so many people who tell me, “We’re going to have to bring in a singer to hit those high parts.” You know, “falsetto” is this Latin term for when a boy goes through puberty, but they still want him to sing in the choir. It means “false.”

Miley is known for collaborating with a voice that's very much the opposite of deep, this via "Don't Call Me Angel" hit with pop sweetheart Ariana Grande and singer Lana del Ray.

Read Next

Entertainment

Inside Miley Cyrus' Famous Family

by Alexandra Lozovschi |

Latest Stories

Most Popular Stories

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Enjoys Tropical Sunset In Cheeks-Out Bikini

Entertainment

Pete Davidson's Penis Size Confirmed In A Tweet

Celebrities

Anna Kendrick Does Halloween With 'Pitch Perfect' Co-Stars

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Flaunts Gucci Gains In Sheer Underwear

Celebrities

'Squid Game' Star HoYeon Jung Goes Pantless For Louis Vuitton

Celebrity Kids

Lourdes Leon Falls Over In Sheer Underwear To Announce New Gig

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.