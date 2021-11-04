Kaley Cuoco Looks Adorable In Kitchen Polaroid With Dumpy

Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kaley Cuoco has fans and celebrities gushing over her latest polaroid - "Take your kid to work day" was the caption from the 35-year-old, and everyone knows this sitcom star plays favorites. Posting for her 7 million Instagram followers this week, the HBO Max star shared another BTS moment as Season 2 of The Flight Attendant ramps up production, with the photo showing her cuddling up to pooch Dumptruck Dumpy for an adorable snap.

Kaley has many four-legged friends. Some might say 2020-acquired chihuahua Dumps is the absolute fave.

'Take Your Kid To Work Day'

Scroll for the snap. The Big Bang alum, whose hit thriller series debuted in November 2020, has won fans over as she transitions from comedy to something more serious, playing hot mess flight attendant Cassie Bowden - her character gets caught up in a murder mystery after a one-night stand.

Looking cute as a button as she grinned while holding Dumpy, Kaley sent out a gorgeous smile while in an ordinary kitchen setting - she was backed by bric-a-brac and a whisk.

See The Photo Below

Rocking a low-cut black top, Kaley blew a kiss at the camera, with Dumpy looking mighty comfortable as he was held. Kaley joked about taking your "kid" to work day - "Good thing you don't play favorites," a popular comment read.

A like came in from 58-year-old Bravo star Lisa Rinna, with plenty others sending Kaley and her pooch love. Dumpy was initially taken in as a temporary foster in March 2020, back when Kaley was still with now-estranged husband Karl Cook. More after the snap.

All About Dumptruck Dumpy

Kaley, who sadly lost Pit Bull mix Norman this year, introduced Dumps last Spring, telling fans: "I've been telling you all to foster during this really strange quarantine home-bound weird time we're in right now. So I figured I should probably walk the walk and not just keep telling you to foster."

She continued: "So... I give you... old man Dumptruck! That's really his name. Aka dumpy."

Dumpy boasts his own Instagram account, a cult following, and he's regularly gifted Amazon purchases - Kaley admits she can't resist.

Welcoming Larry

Cuoco, a dog mom to pooches including Ruby, Blueberry, and Shirley, this year welcomed latest addition Larry. In a photo marking her last with Karl on IG - ahead of their September divorce announcement - Kaley wrote:

"When you know you know! Welcome to the family , Larry! He’s a 9 year old ginormous mastiff chunk mutt of love and we are obsessed . Thank you @pawsforlifek9 & @rita_earl_blackwell for the perfect addition to our lives. #seniorsunday #adoptdontshop #rescuedog 🤩😍💗❤️(also thank you to his previous fosters for taking amazing care of him!)"

