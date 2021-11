The Las Vegas Raiders are going through a tough time right now.

Wide receiver Henry Ruggs was involved in a fatal crash a couple of days ago and is now facing DUI resulting in death and reckless driving charges. Needless to say, the organization had to cut ties with him immediately.

But even if what he did was undeniably wrong, and even though no one can defend him, his presence will still be missed around the locker room and in the gridiron.