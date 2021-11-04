Meet the Cast of 'All American' Season 4

TV
Shutterstock | 564025

Lindsay Cronin

When All American season four premiered on The CW on October 25, 2021, the show's cast looks a lot like it did during season three.

As followers of the hit sports drama will recall, Daniel Ezra led the show in the lead actor role of Spencer James, a football player who transferred from Beverly Hills high school to the less plush South Crenshaw High School for his final year.

While the show did experience a bit of a production delay, due to COVID-19, it premiered its fourth season at the end of last month.

Bre-Z's Character Didn't Die

Shutterstock | 673594

As fans of Ezra may know, All American, which arrived to Netflix with its first three seasons over the summer, The CW series isn't his first acting role. In fact, as SK POP shared, he's been in several other television shows, including Undercover, The Missing, Prey, Vera, A Discovery of Witches and No Offense.

During the final episode of season three, fans were dealt with a heartbreaking cliffhanger as Tamia "Coop" Cooper, played by Bre-Z was shot. Thankfully, the character didn't actually die and continues to be seen on season four.

Samantha Logan

Shutterstock | 673594

Another female star of All American is Samantha Logan, who plays the role of Olivia Baker, the love interest of Spencer James.

Prior to landing the coveted role as the lead actress in the show, Logan appeared on several hit shows and in a number of films, including The Fosters, The Empty Man, 13 Reasons Why, Polaroid, Cruel Intentions, Gossip Girl, Teen Wolf, and Melissa & Joey.

Speaking to Elite Daily about the connection between Olivia and Spencer, Logan said, "From the first season, their connection has been really strong."

Jordan Baker

Shutterstock | 564025

While the majority of the All Ameircan cast has been featured on a number of different television shows and/or movies, Jordan Baker's position on The CW series was his first major role.

Although Baker did have very brief stints on Empire and Grey's Anatomy, his main claim to fame before All American was his commercial success.

After being raised in Columbus, Ohio, where he played a number of different sports, Baker pursued a career in entertainment and starred in ads for brands like Nike, White Castle and Finish Line.

Cody Christian

Shutterstock | 673594

Cody Christian was cast on All American in the role of Asher Adams. However, the acting credit was far from his first. Prior to starting production on the hit series, Christian was featured on Pretty Little Liars , Teen Wolf, Austin & Ally, and Supah Ninjas.

Like Baker, Christian also had a brief stint on Grey's Anatomy.

In addition to the cast members listed, All American also features Taye Diggs, Greta Onieogou, Geffri Maya, Hunter Clowdus, Chelsea Tavares, Karimah Westbrook, and Monet Mazur.

For more of the All American cast, don't miss new episodes of season four, which stream each Tuesday on The CW.

Read Next

TV

'All American' Season 4 Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

by Lindsay Cronin |

Latest Stories

Most Popular Stories

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Enjoys Tropical Sunset In Cheeks-Out Bikini

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Hikes Up Leg For Pantless Bananas Photo

Entertainment

Pete Davidson's Penis Size Confirmed In A Tweet

Celebrities

Anna Kendrick Does Halloween With 'Pitch Perfect' Co-Stars

Celebrity Kids

Lourdes Leon Falls Over In Sheer Underwear To Announce New Gig

Celebrities

'Squid Game' Star HoYeon Jung Goes Pantless For Louis Vuitton

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.