Fans Notice This Important Detail In HoYeon Jung's Accent In 'Squid Game'

HoYeon Jung was the breakout star of hit Netlix series Squid Game. The 27-year-old actress showed off her acting chops, bringing her character to life and stealing the hearts of millions of viewers.

She was so serious about her role that she made sure even her accent was accurately portrayed - a significant detail that many people missed.

Korean-speaking fans, however, pointed out that HoYeon Jung did an accent "switch up", proving even more how good of an actress she is.

