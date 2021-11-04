Fans Notice This Important Detail In HoYeon Jung's Accent In 'Squid Game'

HoYeon Jung was the breakout star of hit Netlix series Squid Game. The 27-year-old actress showed off her acting chops, bringing her character to life and stealing the hearts of millions of viewers.

She was so serious about her role that she made sure even her accent was accurately portrayed - a significant detail that many people missed.

Korean-speaking fans, however, pointed out that HoYeon Jung did an accent "switch up", proving even more how good of an actress she is.

Scroll down to find out what fans noticed about her accent.

Who Is Kang Sae-byeok?

Netflix

In Squid Game, HoYeon Jung plays Kang Sae-byeok, also known as player 067. The character is introduced as a pickpocket who crosses paths with Seong Gi-hun.

As the series progresses, the show reveals the backstories of these players, giving the audience a better understanding of why they are deep in debt.

It is revealed that Kang Sae-byeok is a defector from North Korea, who joined the games to reunite her family.

What Fans Noticed About Her Accent

HoYeon Jung | Instagram

Here's what Korean-speaking viewers noticed - Sae-byeok had a North Korean accent, which she consciously tried to hide whenever she was around South Korean players. The North Korean accent only came out when she talked to her brother.

This makes sense, as she is a defector and is not comfortable with the other players. Sae-byeok, however, can be her true self with her little brother.

Many Korean-speaking viewers picked up on this small but significant detail.

HoYeon Jung shared in an interview that she prepared by watching a lot of documentaries about North Korean defectors.

Negative Stereotypes Around Defectors

HoYeon Jung | Instagram

There are negative stereotypes surrounding North Korean defectors. It is not uncommon for them to change their speech and mannerisms to adapt to society better.

Sae-byeok was also subject to unkind remarks. In one episode, she was called a "spy" and communist" by Jang Deok-su.

Voice actor Greta Jung, who has dubbed several Korean Netflix shows, weighed in on the accent debacle.

“They should have made a parenthesis in the subtitles when the North Korean character speaks,” Jung said. “[Kang Sae-byeok] has a North Korean accent and hides it around South Korean people — that’s important, that’s significant.”

Will HoYeon Jung Be In 'Squid Game' Season 2?

Netflix

Despite her unfortunate ending, many fans are still hoping to see HoYeon Jung in the second season.

Is there a possibility that Sae-byeok will return? Here's what HoYeon had to say about that:

"To be honest, I have never thought about [participating in] the next season, because I am dead," she joked to The Korea Herald. "We should all wait for brilliant imagination and ideas from the director and Netflix.

"Let's wait together."

