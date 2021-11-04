NBA Rumors: Cam Reddish Could Be Traded To Grizzlies For Brandon Clarke & Two First-Rounders

When he was selected as the No. 10 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Cam Reddish was viewed as one of the young players that would lead the Atlanta Hawks back to title contention. Unfortunately, after two seasons filled with inconsistencies and health issues, Reddish is suddenly facing an uncertain future in Atlanta.

The Hawks may have failed to find a trade partner for Reddish during the 2021 NBA Draft but after he was removed from their starting lineup this season, most people believe that he would be moved before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.