NBA Rumors: Cam Reddish Could Be Traded To Grizzlies For Brandon Clarke & Two First-Rounders

When he was selected as the No. 10 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Cam Reddish was viewed as one of the young players that would lead the Atlanta Hawks back to title contention. Unfortunately, after two seasons filled with inconsistencies and health issues, Reddish is suddenly facing an uncertain future in Atlanta.

The Hawks may have failed to find a trade partner for Reddish during the 2021 NBA Draft but after he was removed from their starting lineup this season, most people believe that he would be moved before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

Cam Reddish To Memphis Grizzlies

One of the teams that could express a strong interest in acquiring Reddish before the 2022 NBA trade deadline is the Memphis Grizzlies. In a recent article, Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network came up with a hypothetical trade idea that would enable the Grizzlies to acquire Reddish from the Hawks this season.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Grizzlies would be offering a package that includes Brandon Clarke, their own 2022 first-round pick, and the Los Angeles Lakers' 2022 first-round pick to the Hawks in exchange for Reddish and a 2023 second-round pick.

A New Journey In Memphis

Reddish is yet to demand a trade from the Hawks, but he would definitely be intrigued by the idea of playing for the Grizzlies. Compared to Atlanta, Patuto believes that Reddish could receive more playing time and a significant role in Memphis.

"Cam Reddish entered the league as one of the best shooters in his draft class," Patuto wrote. "In Atlanta, Reddish has shown flashes but has been inconsistent and has not gotten a chance to show what he can really do. This would change in a different situation. Memphis could be that team, especially if Brooks is getting traded at some point."

Cam Reddish Teams Up With Ja Morant

Reddish would be an interesting addition to the Grizzlies. He would give them another young and promising talent that perfectly fits the timeline of the face of the franchise, Ja Morant. He may have been inconsistent in his first two years in the league, but he's currently off to a strong start in the 2021-22 NBA season.

In the seven games he played off the bench, the 22-year-old small forward is averaging 16.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. Pairing Morant with an elite three-point shooter like Reddish would make it easier for him to penetrate the basket or kick the ball out when he's trapped by the opposing team's defense.

Is The Trade Sensible For The Hawks?

The proposed trade deal would be worth exploring for the Hawks if they no longer consider Reddish part of their long-term future and has no plan on reinstating him in the starting lineup. By sending Reddish to Memphis, the Hawks would be acquiring two future first-round picks in return.

The Hawks could use it to add more young and promising talents to their roster or as trade chips to further solidify their core around Trae Young before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

