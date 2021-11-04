NBA Rumors: Brandon Ingram 'Perfect Target' For Warriors Before 2022 Trade Deadline

Basketball
Wikimedia Commons

JB Baruelo

New Orleans Pelicans small forward Brandon Ingram is one of the young players who are frequently mentioned in various trade rumors. Ingram is yet to show a single indication that he's no longer happy in New Orleans but with the ongoing drama surrounding the Pelicans, he's expected to be targeted by multiple teams before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

Though the Pelicans aren't entertaining trade offers right now, Ingram has already been linked to several title contenders that want to boost their chances of winning the NBA championship title this season.

The Latest

'RHONJ' Star Melissa Gorga Steps Out With Ramona Singer

NBA Rumors: Brandon Ingram 'Perfect Target' For Warriors Before 2022 Trade Deadline

NBA Rumors: Cam Reddish Could Be Traded To Grizzlies For Brandon Clarke & Two First-Rounders

Lourdes Leon Falls Over In Sheer Underwear To Announce New Gig

Stella Maxwell Impresses Famous Friends In Versace Bathrobe

Ingram To Warriors

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:20150329_MCDAAG_closed_practice_Brandon_Ingram_(3).JPG

One of the most intriguing landing spots for Ingram is the Golden State Warriors. With the trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, the Warriors are already considered a legitimate threat in the Western Conference in the 2021-22 NBA season. However, to have a better chance of reaching the NBA Finals and reclaiming their throne this year, most people believe that the Warriors still need more star power on their roster.

According to Kenneth Teape of NBA Analysis Network, Ingram would be the "perfect" target for the Warriors before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

Basketball

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Trade Russell Westbrook For Ben Simmons Plus Two Others

According to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation, the Lakers could trade Russell Westbrook to the Sixers in exchange for Ben Simmons, Isaiah Joe, and Jaden Springer.

By JB Baruelo

Unstoppable Warriors' Offense

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:20150329_MCDAAG_closed_practice_Brandon_Ingram_(2).JPG

Ingram may not be as good as Kevin Durant, but he's capable of filling the hole that he left in the Warriors' wing. As Teape noted, adding Ingram to the Warriors' core would make them unstoppable on the offensive end of the floor this season.

"Trying to slow down a trio of Curry, Thompson, and Ingram is something that would keep the opposing coaching staff up late at night," Teape wrote. "There would be no good plan to slow down that trio, as you would have to just hope that they have an off night."

Trae Young Reacts To Image Of Cam Reddish Wearing Lakers Jersey

NBA Rumors: GSW's Andrew Wiggins & James Wiseman For Pacers' Myles Turner & Caris LeVert

Fourth Superstar

Wikimedia

The successful acquisition of Ingram before the 2022 NBA trade deadline would fulfill the Warriors' dream of adding a fourth superstar to their roster. Ingram would boost the Warriors' performance on both ends of the floor, giving them a prolific scorer, a great rebounder, playmaker, perimeter defender, and floor-spacer.

This season, the 24-year-old small forward is averaging 25.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 4.8 assists. He's also shooting 46.6 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Ingram To Warriors Trade

Ingram may not be on the same level as Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard and Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal, but bringing him to Golden State would still require the Warriors to pay the king's ransom. Earlier in September, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report suggested a way on how the Warriors would be able to acquire Ingram from the Pelicans.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Warriors would be sending a package that includes Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman, and Jonathan Kuminga to the Pelicans in exchange for Ingram, Tomas Satoransky, and Jaxson Hayes.

Read Next

Must Read

Miley Cyrus Flaunts Gucci Gains In Sheer Underwear

'Squid Game' Star HoYeon Jung Goes Pantless For Louis Vuitton

Pete Davidson's Penis Size Confirmed In A Tweet

Kaley Cuoco Rocks Peanut Butter T-Shirt For Morning Yoga

Alexandra Daddario Stuns At Night In Leggy Versace Minidress

How Much HoYeon Jung Earns Per Episode of 'Squid Game'

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.