NBA Rumors: Brandon Ingram 'Perfect Target' For Warriors Before 2022 Trade Deadline

New Orleans Pelicans small forward Brandon Ingram is one of the young players who are frequently mentioned in various trade rumors. Ingram is yet to show a single indication that he's no longer happy in New Orleans but with the ongoing drama surrounding the Pelicans, he's expected to be targeted by multiple teams before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

Though the Pelicans aren't entertaining trade offers right now, Ingram has already been linked to several title contenders that want to boost their chances of winning the NBA championship title this season.