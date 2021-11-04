Lourdes Leon Falls Over In Sheer Underwear To Announce New Gig

Lourdes Leon has landed herself a big gig, and it was quite the statement on Instagram as the 24-year-old proudly delivered the news. The daughter to pop icon Madonna has been making headlines throughout 2021 as her profile rises, with a surprise Met Gala appearance proving a talking point this fall.

The 2018 Converse face has come a long way since her earlier days. She's now the face of luxury and Kim Kardashian-adored designer Mugler, with the promo for the brand's latest campaign going both futuristic and sexy.