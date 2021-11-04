Lourdes Leon Falls Over In Sheer Underwear To Announce New Gig

Lourdes Leon has landed herself a big gig, and it was quite the statement on Instagram as the 24-year-old proudly delivered the news. The daughter to pop icon Madonna has been making headlines throughout 2021 as her profile rises, with a surprise Met Gala appearance proving a talking point this fall.

The 2018 Converse face has come a long way since her earlier days. She's now the face of luxury and Kim Kardashian-adored designer Mugler, with the promo for the brand's latest campaign going both futuristic and sexy.

Fronting Mugler Campaign

Scroll for photos and the video, one that brought Lourdes kneeling for a massive hair whip while in a sexy black corset getup. The brunette, who had made headlines in late October for teasing the campaign, has since updated with the full thing.

The video showed Lourdes on all fours and bent over to kick off. Wearing sheer and black-paneled stockings, a figure-hugging and likewise paneled corset, plus knee socks and dagger stilettos, the social media sensation whipped her hair back, then standing, walking towards the camera, and eventually falling right on her back.

See The Video Below

Definitely one for lovers of futuristic and edgy campaigns, the video also brought Lourdes in slow-mo and real-time - viewed over 117,000 times, the footage came with Lourdes writing:

"@muglerofficial Fall Winter 2021 by @cadwallader directed by @torso.solutions live @muglerofficial."

Lourdes has already made lingerie headlines this year by appearing at singer Rihanna's Savage x Fenty underwear show. The mogul enlists a slew of celebrities to front her brand, from rapper Megan Thee Stallion to newbie Teen Mom face Kailyn Lowry. More after the video.

Twitter Approves

Mugler, this year also fronted by supermodel Bella Hadid, is seemingly up for Lourdes and her new gig. “JESUS CHRIST … Lourdes Leon for Mugler. Yes … just yes,” one fan tweeted. Another said: “Lourdes Leon is slowly becoming a model.”

Leon has also been opening up, this via a high-profile Interview Mag feature this fall. "I don’t have a specific goal. I probably should. Financially, modeling is a smart decision. I enjoy being very hands on with the campaigns I do, so that I’m not just modeling, per see," she said.

Finding Her Feet

Lourdes, whose Instagram following is fast-rising and now sits at over 214,000, continued:

"I dance, I have a very specific sense of style, and I’m interested in aesthetics, so I like to incorporate all those parts of myself into my projects."

"I don’t know how I feel about acting yet. I think it’s about finding a role that wouldn’t be too far off from who I am already. Honestly, actors really annoy me and I can’t be around them. As for music, I can sing. I just don’t care about it," she concluded.

