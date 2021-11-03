Thylane Blondeau's Dating History: 'World's Most Beautiful Girl's' Boyfriends

Thylane Blondeau owned that catwalk at Paris Fashion Week last month -- but "the world's most beautiful girl" has been famous long before her newsworthy Etam Live Show in October.

Known for her controversial Vogue editorial at age 10, the blue-eyed beauty has modeled for top brands all across the world, creating for herself an estimated net worth of $5 million.

As her fame continues to grow, so does fans' interest in the 20-year-old French model, with nearly 4.7 million now following her on Instagram.

Her thriving career aside, admirers want to know all about the personal and romantic life of the Aix-en-Provence native, whose first name reportedly means "wild orchid." Here's a look at the people she's dated.