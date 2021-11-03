Madonna Slams Cancel Culture In Bold Marilyn Monroe-Inspired Cover Shoot

Madonna is speaking out on cancel culture. In a photo essay for V Magazine, wherein she honors Marilyn Monroe and her Last Sitting shoot with Bert Stern, the 63-year-old pop icon weighed into the cancel culture phenomenon, denouncing censorship as "frightening."

"No one’s allowed to say what they really think," the "Queen of Pop" told playwright Jeremy O. Harris.

Their interview comes amid Dave Chapelle's The Closer controversy, with the comedian facing cancellation after being accused of making anti-Semitic and transphobic comments in the Netflix special.

Madonna herself has come under fire for her V Magazine feature, which the star has been promoting on Instagram, with critics saying the photos allude to Monroe's "death bed."

