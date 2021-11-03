Celtics' Marcus Smart On Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown: 'They Don't Want To Pass The Ball'

Boston Celtics
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Marcus_Smart_(32133149160).jpg

Ernesto Cova

The Boston Celtics suffered one of the most embarrassing losses in recent memory.

They led by as many as 19 points over the Chicago Bulls late in the third quarter. Then, a full fourth-quarter meltdown translated into a 14-point home loss.

To make things even worst, veteran guard Marcus Smart didn't hold back and put the blame on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown:

"Every team knows we're trying to go to Jayson and Jaylen," the guard said. "Every team is programmed and studied to stop Jayson and Jaylen. I think everybody's scouting report is to make those guys pass the ball. They don't want to pass the ball. That's something that they're going to learn. They're still learning."

Smart Blames Brown And Tatum

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Jayson_Tatum_(43467461730).jpg

"We're proud of the progress they're making, but they're going to have to make another step and find ways to not only create for themselves but create for others on this team to open up the court for them later down in the game where they're always going to have to take those tough shots or take tough matchups when they do get the 1-on-1 or they bring the trap. It's something we've been asking them to do and they're learning. We just gotta continue to help those guys do that (...) There's only so much I can do when the ball isn't in my hands and I'm standing in the corner," Smart added.

Celtics' Chemistry Issues

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:NBA_Game.jpg

These chemistry issues aren't a new thing for the Celtics. This team has been dysfunctional for quite some time now, and the word has spread around the league.

In fact, Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin avoided signing with them as an inside source told him that their locker room wasn't in a good place:

"According to a source, Brooklyn’s Blake Griffin asked a Celtics player if he should join the team midseason and was told not to come to Boston because of the apparent dysfunction," reported Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

Tough Start For Ime Udoka

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:%D0%98%D0%BC%D0%B5_%D0%A3%D0%B4%D0%BE%D0%BA%D0%B0_(2021).png

The Celtics made a couple of huge moves in the front office during the offseason. Danny Ainge stepped down and promoted Brad Stevens to be in charge of the basketball operations.

They brought in Ime Udoka as a breath of fresh air, as Stevens' coaching style wasn't getting the job done with this young core.

But thus far, the Celtics have failed to buy into Udoka's philosophy and stay competitive for a full game. Right now, they're sitting at a 2-5 record with one of those wins coming against the 1-6 Houston Rockets.

Boston Could Make Some Moves

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Brad_Stevens_2017.jpg

That's why plenty of people expect Brad Stevens to work around the clock and make some moves before the trade deadline.

Stevens didn't waste a second in his new role and proved to have an aggressive approach by trading away Kemba Walker to bring Al Horford back.

The Celtics have a plethora of young assets and intriguing players such as Romero Langford and Aaron Nesmith that could provide some nice value in return, so expect them to be involved in multiple rumors if they don't turn things around soon.

