Celtics' Marcus Smart On Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown: 'They Don't Want To Pass The Ball'

The Boston Celtics suffered one of the most embarrassing losses in recent memory.

They led by as many as 19 points over the Chicago Bulls late in the third quarter. Then, a full fourth-quarter meltdown translated into a 14-point home loss.

To make things even worst, veteran guard Marcus Smart didn't hold back and put the blame on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown:

"Every team knows we're trying to go to Jayson and Jaylen," the guard said. "Every team is programmed and studied to stop Jayson and Jaylen. I think everybody's scouting report is to make those guys pass the ball. They don't want to pass the ball. That's something that they're going to learn. They're still learning."