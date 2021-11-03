Raiders Cut Ties With Henry Ruggs Over Felony Charges

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was quick to react to the news and release a statement:

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the victim of this horrific tragedy. We will continue to gather facts and monitor the matter under our policies, but our thoughts at this time are with those impacted by this devastating incident," said the league's statement.

The Raiders, on the other hand, also offered their thoughts and prayers but claimed that they won't provide any further comment on the matter.

"The Raiders are aware of an incident involving Henry Ruggs III that occurred this morning in Las Vegas. We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim's family. We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at the time," read the Raiders' statement.