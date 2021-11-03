Raiders Cut Ties With Henry Ruggs Over Felony Charges

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in a fatal car accident yesterday in Las Vegas.

The Alabama native showed "signs of impairment," and even though there weren't drugs or alcohol found at the scene, he's still facing DUI resulting in death charges.

"Ruggs, 22, and a 22-year-old female passenger, Kiara Je'nai Kilgo-Washington, were transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, per police. Ruggs was booked at 2:11 p.m. PT into Clark County Detention Center," [reported the NFL.] (https://www.nfl.com/news/raiders-wr-henry-ruggs-iii-to-be-charged-with-dui-resulting-in-death)

Ruggs Faces Multiple Charges

In addition to the aforementioned charges, the 22-year-old wide receiver is reportedly also facing reckless driving charges. He'll have to see a judge before any possible bail can be settled.

If convicted, he could face up to 20 years for the DUI charges, plus 1-6 for reckless driving.

"On behalf of our client Henry Ruggs III we are conducting our own investigation as of this writing and ask everyone to reserve judgment until all the facts are gathered," Ruggs' lawyers told TMZ.

Ruggs Released

Shutterstock | 245378740

Needless to say, this tragic incident forced the team's hand to cut ties with him immediately.

The Raiders announced via Twitter that they had released Ruggs III, who had hauled in 24 receptions for 469 yards (19.5 yards per catch) and 2 touchdowns through the first seven games of the season.

The Alabama native was looking at a breakout year, playing in his second season in the NFL after amassing 26 receptions for 452 yards and a couple of touchdowns during his rookie campaign.

NFL, Raiders Release Statements

Shutterstock | 299377948

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was quick to react to the news and release a statement:

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the victim of this horrific tragedy. We will continue to gather facts and monitor the matter under our policies, but our thoughts at this time are with those impacted by this devastating incident," said the league's statement.

The Raiders, on the other hand, also offered their thoughts and prayers but claimed that they won't provide any further comment on the matter.

"The Raiders are aware of an incident involving Henry Ruggs III that occurred this morning in Las Vegas. We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim's family. We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at the time," read the Raiders' statement.

Another Scandal For The Raiders

Shutterstock | 299377948

The Raiders are having a very solid season on the gridiron. They sit at a 5-2 record and at the top of the AFC North division.

Nonetheless, football hasn't been why people have talked about them this year, as this is the second scandal they've been involved in.

Just a couple of years ago, the team parted ways with head coach Jon Gruden over some leaked emails with homophobic and racist slurs.

Clearly, playing through these kinds of distractions is far from ideal in the midst of their move and rebrand.

