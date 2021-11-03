Raiders Cut Ties With Henry Ruggs Over Felony Charges

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in a fatal car accident yesterday in Las Vegas.
The Alabama native showed "signs of impairment," and even though there weren't drugs or alcohol found at the scene, he's still facing DUI resulting in death charges.
"Ruggs, 22, and a 22-year-old female passenger, Kiara Je'nai Kilgo-Washington, were transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, per police. Ruggs was booked at 2:11 p.m. PT into Clark County Detention Center," [reported the NFL.] (https://www.nfl.com/news/raiders-wr-henry-ruggs-iii-to-be-charged-with-dui-resulting-in-death)