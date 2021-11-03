Erika Jayne Looks Like A Barbie Doll In Satin Pink Minidress

Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Erika Jayne has been channeling her inner Barbie while in a thigh-grazing pink minidress and high heels. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who continues to make headlines as husband Tom Girardi faces fraud accusations, has been keeping it light on her Instagram, sharing leggy snaps of herself all dolled up and definitely not mentioning her controversial headlines.

Posting in late September while at a bar, Erika showed off her 20-something wardrobe, and she 100% pulled if off. Check it out below.

Think Pink

Scroll for the snaps. They placed the blonde at Sushi Samba Tree Bar, where a glam Las Vegas night out showed her both posing for official photo ops and letting her hair down. The 50-year-old Georgia-born star first shared a stunning snap of herself at Sushi Samba's opening bash - all legs, Erika wore a tiny and blush pink dress in silky satins, one boasting a long-sleeved and high-necked finish, but it was a skimpier affair lower down.

Erika also sported matching and pointed-toe stilettos, plus her long blonde hair in a high poytail.

See The Snaps Below

Taking to her caption, the Bravo star wrote: "Such a fun time celebrating the grand opening of @sushisamba Tree Bar at @grandcanalshoppes @venetianvegas 🍣 The food and drinks are so inventive . The design is stunning! Truly an escape from the hustle and bustle of Las Vegas ✨."

Quick to leave a like was 30-year-old Netflix star and sister to Britney Spears, Jamie Lynn. EJ followed up with a wilder bar snap from inside the venue, one better showing off the dress as she went flirty.

Haters Gonna Hate

The latest sees Erika getting slammed as she's accused of being "tone deaf" - that's what sharing songs about money amid a fraud scandal will do. The star took to social media at the end of November to quote Lil Kim's lyrics as she wrote: "Dressed in all black like The Omen..."

Fans destroyed her in the comments, this as Tom was accused of stealing millions from his clients - Erika claims she was unaware of her ex-'s actions. That said, $20 million was transferred from Tom's law firm to Erika's business LLC.

Denies Tom Put $20 Million In Her Account

Erika and her co-stars are fresh from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, where host Andy Cohen delivered his usual grilling. Erika flat-out denied suggestions that Tom put "$20 million and more" into her account. She even asked: "Can somebody please back me the f-ck up on what I'm saying?" She added that only "in Beverly Hills everyone's so precious."

EJ added that she "loved my husband" and "now he's allegedly defrauding widows, orphans, and burn victims" - "Horrible!" she said over how she felt when Andy asked her.

