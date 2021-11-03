'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Bikini Hangout

Thylane Blondeau, the "Most Beautiful" girl in the world, has been impressing her Instagram followers with what looked like very little effort. The 20-year-old model and social media sensation went for a baseball cap and bikini look in an August share, with the selfie seeing the French beauty near-makeup-free and big-time rocking the beachy natural look.

Tagging herself in swanky St.Tropez as she ditched her Paris base, Thylane threw out casual vibes, good looks, and effortless charm. Check it out below.

Bikini Chilling In St.Tropez

Scroll for the photo. Blondeau, whose 2021 has been busy with her Miu Miu Fashion Week appearances, No Smile clothing promo, plus a new gig with Etam underwear, posed with both arms stretched out as she snapped a selfie while sitting down.

Backed by bleached wooden walls, the Aix-en-Provence native highlighted her golden tan and cleavage while in a skimpy black bikini top - with her knees up, the model hid any clothing lower down, but she did wear a grungey black-and-white baseball cap, plus wrist jewelry.

See The Snap Below

Blondeau, who has disabled numbers of likes to her photos, quickly gained comments as she captioned her pic with a wave emoji - "Beautiful," one fan wrote, with another follower calling the Cacharel fragrance face a "goddess." Thylane had also gone for a cute and part-braided hair finish, with her signature, blue-eyed gaze dominating despite the bikini body being out.

Quick to follow was a mismatched bikini snap as Thylane crouched down from a part-shaded terrace. Keep scrolling for both photos.

Modest As They Come

While Thylane has been carrying around her famous moniker since she was first spotted as a young child, she's modest. The star refuses to believe she's "the most beautiful," something she elaborated on while being profiled by L'Officiel.

“Firstly: I do not consider myself the most beautiful girl in the world! When I was little, people always told me. But I did not even understand what they meant. Because who says that? Who says I am the most beautiful?” she said.

Snagging Brand Deals

Thylane was already fronting 1982-founded sweatpants brand Sweet Pants and Cacharel when she was tapped by luxury Italian giant Fendi last month. Joining celebrities including Olivia Culpo and Ruby Rose, Blondeau has been shouting out the label's #Peekaboo bag campaign. She's also been walking the runway for lingerie line Etam, writing:

"Wowwww. Thank you so much @etam for having me walking this incredible show !!! Had so much fun . Thank you @sagliogeraldine @cococasting forever grateful Thank u everyone for ur sweet messages."

