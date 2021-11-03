Chanel West Coast Enjoys Tropical Sunset In Cheeks-Out Bikini

Celebrities
Shutterstock | 564025

Rebecca Cukier

Chanel West Coast is enjoying a view while offering her fans another one. The 32-year-old rapper and MTV star has been making headlines for ditching her L.A. base for a new life in Miami - even joking her new name is "Chanel East Coast," the Ridiculousness star is now settled in the glitzy Eastern city, with new photos showing her enjoying the weather.

Posting for her 3.5 million Instagram followers this week, Chanel shared cheeky bikini action, the boat life, and her besties. Check it out below.

'Lil Miami Photo Dump'

Shutterstock | 564025

Scroll for the photos and video. Chanel opened with a revealing rear-view snap as she soaked in stunning orange sky views as the sun set. Posing from a hot tub and overlooking an abandoned and chic pool terrace, West Coast flaunted her pandemic weight loss and her peachy rear, wearing a tiny, strapless, and thonged blue bikini.

Quick to follow was a daytime selfie of Chanel in a black bikini top and with a female friend - that was before Chanel goofed around in a life jacket and from a jet ski.

See The Photos Below

The LOL Cartel founder then shared her Cleopatra-inspired Halloween costume, all golden cupped bra and head-piece. She also included an adorable indoor snuggle with a Dalmation dog, with more snaps showing her Halloween 2021 to have been quite the social affair.

"Lil Miami photo dump," Chanel captioned her post, adding a cute palm-tree emoji. Over 91,000 likes were left before the update was 24 hours old, with the leading comment reading: "Ok peaches." Swipe below for the photos and video - scroll for more.

Making It On The 'Longest' Journey

Shutterstock | 564025

Earlier this year, West Coast was profiled by Maxim, with the feature seeing her stripped down for a sexy shoot. Speaking of her career and battling it out in the hip-hop world, Chanel revealed the appeal of making it in music.

“You kind of see it as a more attainable thing when you grow up in a city like Los Angeles,” she said. “I didn’t know how hard it would be. It’s been one of the hardest, longest journeys I’ve ever been on.”

Her Biggest Passion

The rapper, making 2020 headlines for the release of 19-track and smash hit album America's Sweetheart, added: “It’s my passion, and no matter what, even if I never get a hit single, I’m going to keep making music. But, I like to say I think that big hit is right around the corner.”

Chanel's album came after a near-four-year delay. It includes pandemic-penned "No Plans," plus 2019-released "Black Roses." West Coast has starred on Ridiculousness since 2011. Check out her Instagram for more.

Read Next

Celebrities

How Much Chanel West Coast Earns Per Episode of MTV's 'Ridiculousness'

by Cha Miñoza |

Latest Stories

Most Popular Stories

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Flaunts Gucci Gains In Sheer Underwear

Celebrities

Alexandra Daddario Stuns At Night In Leggy Versace Minidress

Celebrities

Melissa Gorga Went Pantless Barbie In High Heels For Halloween

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Rocks Peanut Butter T-Shirt For Morning Yoga

Celebrities

'Squid Game' Star HoYeon Jung Goes Pantless For Louis Vuitton

Entertainment

Inside Miley Cyrus' Famous Family

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.