Emily Ratajkowski Rolls Around Grass In A Cupped Bikini

Celebrities
Shutterstock

Rebecca Cukier

Emily Ratajkowski has gone full bombshell as she lounges around grass and promotes the "most tagged" collection from her best-selling Inamorata brand. The 30-year-old supermodel and swimwear designer was back on Instagram via her 2017-founded label yesterday, posting her jaw-dropping swimsuit body, plus reminding fans she's more than just a pretty face.

EmRata, whose business brains are quite something, announced a restock of the Satin Swim collection - questions in the comments proved how interested fans are in the product (not just the girl wearing it).

Restock Alert

Shutterstock

Scroll for the photo. Ratajkowski, fresh from being parodied by Celeste Barber and still making headlines for welcoming baby Sylvester in March, had posed looking as if she never gave birth.

Lying back on an uneven grassy terrain, the London-born star sent out parted lips, closed eyes, and a super hip-flaunting finish, wearing a rusty-colored, ruched, and cupped bikini in soft satin. Emily highlighted her rock-hard abs and toned thighs, plus an all-around golden tan. Kylie Jenner's photographer Amber Asaly was tagged in the post.

See The Snap Below

The wife to Sebastian Bear Mc-Clard announced the latest drop via her brand, with a caption reading: "RESTOCKED: SATiN SWiM! Our most tagged collection is back. Shop the restock, online now."

Quickly commenting was a fan asking: "Does it have padding?" "Need ot," another said. Ratajkowski's brand, also retailing iconic printed matching sets, is adored by the likes of 42-year-old Kourtney Kardashian and 25-year-old model Hailey Bieber. The brand also retails cozy sweats, plus lingerie. Scroll for more photos after the snap.

Grew Up With 'Culture' Of Swimsuits

Shutterstock

While EmRata was born in the U.K., she was raised in sunny California. Speaking to Elle in 2019, the star revealed: "I grew up in southern California and it really was a culture of girls living in their swimsuits," adding: "Here was this real confidence, and it was non-sexual, just women doing their thing, you know?"

Ratajkowski has also been discussing showing her body for her career in 2021-released book My Body, a work exploring feminism, sexuality, and the treatment of women by men.

Thoughts On Confidence

Ratajkowski, not one to shy away from showing skin, also told Elle that confidence is absolutely not about how you look.

"I think that everyone can be critical of their body, it doesn't matter what you look like on Instagram," she stated. "I think that confidence isn't something that comes from what you see in the mirror, it's about how you feel, as cheesy as that sounds," Emily continued. The model made headlines earlier this year for revealing that Robin Thicke "groped" her on-set for the video of "Blurred Lines."

