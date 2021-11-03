Emily Ratajkowski Rolls Around Grass In A Cupped Bikini

Emily Ratajkowski has gone full bombshell as she lounges around grass and promotes the "most tagged" collection from her best-selling Inamorata brand. The 30-year-old supermodel and swimwear designer was back on Instagram via her 2017-founded label yesterday, posting her jaw-dropping swimsuit body, plus reminding fans she's more than just a pretty face.

EmRata, whose business brains are quite something, announced a restock of the Satin Swim collection - questions in the comments proved how interested fans are in the product (not just the girl wearing it).