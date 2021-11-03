Who Is Emily Ratajkowski's Husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard?

Supermodel, actress, and entrepreneur Emily Ratajkowski has been married to movie producer Sebastian Bear-McClard for nearly four years. Despite the couple's attempt to keep their love life private, their relationship became open to public scrutiny following their spur-of-the-moment wedding on February 23, 2018, which left everyone gasping in shock.

From accusations that she married him for his money to unpleasant remarks about his looks, Ratajkowski's fans have repeatedly attacked her husband on social media. Their 11-year age gap was also amply discussed -- she's 30 years old, while Bear-McClard is turning 41 in January.

However, the Vogue model doesn't seem to care what anyone thinks, proudly defending her hubby or simply ignoring the trolls. Photos of Bear-McClard abound on her Instagram feed, with the Inamorata swimsuit line owner often sharing old Polaroid snaps with her 28.5 million followers.

This is just as good, given that Bear-McClard has no social media presence of his own whatsoever. Although he used to post art imagery to the handle @sebobear a few years back, he has since vanished from Instagram altogether.

Get to know the model's film producer hubby.