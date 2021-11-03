Buster Murdaugh’s Assets Frozen By SC Judge After New Civil Claims

Son to former lawyer Alex Murdaugh, 25-year-old Buster Murdaugh may have his assets frozen and his spending monitored after new civil claims filed by multiple plaintiffs.

Buster Murdaugh is the only surviving son of Alex Murdaugh. Alex Murdaugh, also known as Richard Alexander Murdaugh Jr., is a South Carolina attorney that found his wife and son killed in their Colleton County home on June 7.

There are three plaintiffs in total, including Renee Beach, Connor Cook, and the family housekeeper Gloria Satterfield.

The new filings stem from allegations that Alex Murdaugh took money from his clients. An injunction on spending is being sought until the lawsuit is resolved.