Buster Murdaugh’s Assets Frozen By SC Judge After New Civil Claims

News
[YOUTUBE][ISLAND PACKET]

Christine Beswick

Son to former lawyer Alex Murdaugh, 25-year-old Buster Murdaugh may have his assets frozen and his spending monitored after new civil claims filed by multiple plaintiffs.

Buster Murdaugh is the only surviving son of Alex Murdaugh. Alex Murdaugh, also known as Richard Alexander Murdaugh Jr., is a South Carolina attorney that found his wife and son killed in their Colleton County home on June 7.

There are three plaintiffs in total, including Renee Beach, Connor Cook, and the family housekeeper Gloria Satterfield.

The new filings stem from allegations that Alex Murdaugh took money from his clients. An injunction on spending is being sought until the lawsuit is resolved.

The Origin of the Claims

@persicapit | Twitter

The civil claims come from family members connected to a deceased housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield. Another comes from a boat crash survivor named Connor Cook. They have each filed a “Motion and Memorandum in Support of Temporary Injunction and Appointment of Co-Receiver’s and Co-Receiver’s Counsel” for damages.

The claims were filed on Oct. 22 in Hampton County Court. The new filings seek an injunction that prohibits both Alex and Buster Murdaugh from, "hiding, concealing, misappropriating, selling, encumbering, transferring, impairing the value of or otherwise disposing of any of the Alex Murdaugh Assets and any of the Buster Murdaugh Assets, in whole or in part, during the pendency and through the final resolution of this lawsuit."

Attorneys Appointed

@Live5News | Twitter

It has been requested that attorneys John T. Lay Jr. and Peter M. McCoy Jr. are appointed to investigate both Alex and Buster Murdaugh’s assets, and to try and locate them. The attorneys will handle the recovery and administration of the assets until the lawsuit is resolved.

The filings say that some assets have been lost. Alex Murdaugh has said previously that he was broke, and that there were no assets to freeze. However, the plaintiffs don’t believe him. They say he has shown an “extraordinary pattern” of deceit and fraud and that he has misappropriated funds that don’t belong to him. The plaintiffs say they have enough to show that he can not be trusted with handling assets. They also allege that this prevents them from recovering damages owed.

The lawsuit is also asking for the attorneys Lay Jr. and McCoy Jr. to receive court-appointed attorneys from the law firm Gallivan, White & Boyd, P.A. The law firm Gallivan, White & Boyd, P.A. lists business and complex commercial litigation as areas of practice on its website.

Timeline of the Filings

@SauceCarolina | Twitter

The legal mess began on Sept. 26 when Alex asked to give Buster Murdaugh power of attorney. That was granted to Buster on Sept. 23. On the same day, Buster Murdaugh filed a mortgage satisfaction document for a 42-acre property in Hampton County.

A partial ownership of Green Swamp Club Inc. in Alex Murdaugh’s name was sold on Oct. 1. A motorboat was sold, and a home in Edisto Beach had back taxes on it for two years and is due for auction.

A timeline in court on the most recent filings has not yet been established.

Buster Murdaugh’s Legal Woes

@AnneTEmerson | Twitter

This filing seeking to freeze Alex and Buster Murdaugh’s assets is just one of many legal files in the Murdaugh family.

There are also a number of police investigations in progress across the state of South Carolina connected to the housekeeper and the death of Alex Murdaugh’s wife and son.

Alex Murdaugh is facing two counts of obtaining property by false pretenses for a matter connected to the death of his housekeeper Gloria Satterfield reports USA Today.

This most recent filing is an effort to stop Alex and Buster from spending money and to prevent more fraud while these investigations are in progress. Attorneys for the plaintiffs are concerned that either Alex or Buster could be trying to hide assets that could be used for the damages the plaintiffs are entitled to.

Yesterday, Judge Daniel Hall sided with the plaintiffs and has frozen the assets of Buster Murdaugh and Alex Murdaugh reports ABC 11. Judge Hall has also ordered independent representatives to take control of the finances of Alex Murdaugh.

Alex Murdaugh remains in jail on insurance fraud charges for theft over $3 million. Alex Murdaugh is also facing additional charges after faking his own death so that Buster Murdaugh could claim $10 million in life insurance benefits.

Read Next

Celebrities

Brandon Lee's Family Speaks Out About Alec Baldwin's Accidental Set Shooting

by Cha Miñoza |

Latest Stories

Most Popular Stories

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Flaunts Gucci Gains In Sheer Underwear

Celebrities

Alexandra Daddario Stuns At Night In Leggy Versace Minidress

Celebrities

Melissa Gorga Went Pantless Barbie In High Heels For Halloween

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Rocks Peanut Butter T-Shirt For Morning Yoga

Celebrities

'Squid Game' Star HoYeon Jung Goes Pantless For Louis Vuitton

Entertainment

Inside Miley Cyrus' Famous Family

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.