Mom Accused of Living With Dead Child in Houston For Months

The children have made statements to the police, which were read at Coulter’s arraignment. The prosecutor read that the siblings had witnessed Brian Coulter beat their eight-year-old brother to death.
The children told the police that they saw Kendrick being punched repeatedly, in the face and in the back. After they thought he had gone unconscious, they put a blanket on him. They told the police that the child had kept kicking, but otherwise was not moving.
Williams maintains her innocence and says that she would check in on the kids every two weeks. The grandmother to the seven-year-old said that she wished she had adopted him, or, “held onto him” reports the New York Post.
KHOU reports that Gloria Williams has apologized from jail but also said, “I didn’t do it.”
When a KHOU reporter asked her if she knew Kendrick Lee was dead, she answered, “No.”
Gloria Williams has been having a difficult time getting an attorney, but now has a court-appointed attorney. Her bond has been set at $900,000.