The post-Tom Brady era didn't get off to a good start for the New England Patriots. But after a tough year with Cam Newton under center, it seems like they've found their franchise quarterback in Mac Jones.

Jones has already embraced a leadership role at Foxborough and looks ahead of schedule when it comes to his competitiveness, poise, and mental strength.

But, even if he may look like a mature young man driving himself like a professional already, he's still a youngster.