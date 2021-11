Even though they're competing for the starting spot, White said that Zach Wilson reached out to him to congratulate him on such an impressive performance:

“Zach was awesome,” White said, according to ProFootballTalk. “He was the first person in the hall when I got off the field to congratulate me. (...) He honestly might have been more juiced up than me. He was texting me during the game. Every play during the game he was texting my phone. Obviously I wasn’t answering. He’s like, ‘Oh, my God, that was awesome.’ Then had a big, long congratulations text for me.”

It would be a shock to see White take over the starting job once Wilson is back to full strength and maybe we're just getting carried away. But hey, if he strings together a couple of big games, Robert Saleh might have a decision to make.