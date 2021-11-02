Who Is Alexandra Daddario's Boyfriend, Andrew Form?

Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form have been dating for nearly half a year, and things are getting pretty serious between the 35-year-old actress and the 52-year-old movie producer. While some fans were taken aback by their 17-year age difference when they first started courting, the couple is as happy as can be, with The White Lotus star often sharing romantic photos with her 20.6 million Instagram followers.

Ther love birds have even bought a house together, sharing a gorgeous 5,306-square-foot mansion in Los Angeles' celebrity-studded Hancock Park neighborhood. It looks like Form may be the one for Daddario, who's previously been engaged to her Percy Jackson co-star, Logan Lerman.

Here's everything you need to know about the man who stole her heart.