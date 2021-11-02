'RHONJ' Star Melissa Gorga A 'Proud Wifey' During Joe's Broadway Debut

Melissa Gorga was at the side of her husband, Joe Gorga, when he made his debut on Broadway last month.

As Joe hosted a comedy show at a club, he was joined by Melissa, the mother of his three children, and several other cast members of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, including his sister, Teresa Giudice, who just arrived back to the United States after getting engaged to boyfriend Luis Ruelas in Europe.

Amid the show, Melissa took to her Instagram page to applaud her husband's career milestone.