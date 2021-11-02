'RHONJ' Star Melissa Gorga A 'Proud Wifey' During Joe's Broadway Debut

famous relationships
Shutterstock | 644176

Lindsay Cronin

Melissa Gorga was at the side of her husband, Joe Gorga, when he made his debut on Broadway last month.

As Joe hosted a comedy show at a club, he was joined by Melissa, the mother of his three children, and several other cast members of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, including his sister, Teresa Giudice, who just arrived back to the United States after getting engaged to boyfriend Luis Ruelas in Europe.

Amid the show, Melissa took to her Instagram page to applaud her husband's career milestone.

Joe's NYC Performance

Shutterstock | 644176

Along with a photo of herself and Joe standing in Times Square, Melissa declared herself a "proud wifey" as she admitted she would have never guessed that Joe would be performing on such a grand stage.

"If someone told me 10 years ago that [Joe Gorga] would be performing comedy live on Broadway one day I would never believe them. Proud wifey!! Reach for the stars everyone," she captioned her pic.

Melissa also supported Joe in the comments section of his own post.

Sold Out Crowd

Shutterstock | 64736

Ahead of Joe's show, the longtime reality star and real estate developer shared a photo of himself standing outside of Caroline's, the New York City comedy club where he was performing.

"Sold out!! See you later," he wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

Meanwhile, in the comments section of his post, Melissa applauded his feat by sharing raising hands emoji as Teresa's oldest daughter, Gia Giudice, weighed in.

"Wish I could’ve been there! So proud of [you]," Gia said to her uncle.

Marriage Drama

Shutterstock | 64736

Earlier this year, after experiencing marital tension amid the 11th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey months prior, Melissa confirmed she and Joe are in a much better place in their marriage.

“I know we’re been married for 16 years, but we are still learning each other. There’s different turning points, I would say, in marriages,” Melissa told Us Weekly. “Joe is not big on change and he likes things to stay the same. He likes to know that everything’s going to be intact and probably, that’s what makes him a great husband. But for me, I’m all about change right now."

Pandemic Struggles

Shutterstock | 64736

Also during the interview, Melissa admitted that the pandemic put an added strain on her relationship.

“The pandemic I think put us together a lot more hours than we usually are because usually he’s at work. So we don’t have time to argue about this stuff because by the time he gets home … I worked all day, he worked all day, but all of the time to talk about it was almost like it was rough for us,” she noted.

Read Next

Celebrities

'RHONJ' Star Melissa Gorga Denies She's Going Broke After Listing Three Homes

by Lindsay Cronin |

Latest Stories

Most Popular Stories

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Flaunts Gucci Gains In Sheer Underwear

Celebrities

Alexandra Daddario Stuns At Night In Leggy Versace Minidress

Celebrities

Melissa Gorga Went Pantless Barbie In High Heels For Halloween

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Rocks Peanut Butter T-Shirt For Morning Yoga

TV

How Much HoYeon Jung Earns Per Episode of 'Squid Game'

Entertainment

Inside Miley Cyrus' Famous Family

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.