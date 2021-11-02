Inside Miley Cyrus' Famous Family

Miley Cyrus is one of the most recognizable names in the music industry, but did you know her siblings are also musically gifted?

While the 28-year-old pop star is the oldest of the three children that "Achy Breaky Heart" hitmaker Billy Ray Cyrus, 60, shares with his actress wife Tish Cyrus, 54, Miley also has two other half-brothers and one half-sister from both her parents' previous relationships.

This brings the Cyrus brood to a total of six now-adult kids, all of whom share Billy's artistic inclinations but one. Here's the scoop on Miley's siblings, from the oldest to the youngest.

Brandi Cyrus

Shutterstock | 842284

Brandi Cyrus, 34, is the eldest of Miley's siblings, as well as the oldest of the two children that her mom Trish had with her drummer ex-husband Baxter Neal Helson, 54, before marrying Billy Cyrus.

Much like her younger pop star sister, Brandi is also multi-talented, making a name for herself as a DJ, TV host, podcaster, and writer. While she's best known for her Your Favorite Thing podcast, which she co-hosts with The Bachelorette alum Wells Adams, Brandi also co-hosts a podcast and a Bravo reality interior design series with her mom: Sorry We’re Stoned and Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer, respectively.

When she's not podcasting, Brandi -- followed on Instagram by the likes of Hailey Bieber and Olivia Culpo -- runs the fashion lifestyle website Style Native. Her movie resume includes small roles in Zoey 101 and Old 37.

Trace Cyrus

Shutterstock | 564025

Miley's older half-brother Trace Cyrus, 32, is Tish and Baxter's second-born. Both he and his older sis Brandi have been adopted by Billy Cyrus.

Just like the former Disney Channel star, Trace is a known musician. He was one half of the band Metro Song, whose song "Shake It" reached the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. Trace started the band in 2006 together with Mason Musso, the older brother of Miley's Hannah Montana co-star Mitchel Musso.

In 2010, the vocalist and guitarist formed the electro-pop band Ashland HIGH, later moving on to a solo career. His most recent EP, Killing the Pain, was released this summer.

Often sharing photos of his famous family on Instagram, Trace is also a fashion designer and has his own clothing company, From Backseats to Bedrooms.

He had a high-profile relationship with actress Brenda Song, with the two becoming engaged in 2011. In 2018, he proposed to singer and Instagram model Taylor Lauren Sanders, but the pair split in early 2020.

Christopher Cody Cyrus

Christopher Cody Cyrus | Instagram

Miley's half-brother Christopher Cody Cyrus, 29, is the child of Billy Cyrus and Kristin Luckey, a waitress from South Carolina that the country singer dated briefly in 1991. Born just seven months before Miley, Christofer is Billy's "lost son," having little ties with the rest of the Cyrus clan.

With Billy finding out his ex was expecting at the same time that Trish was pregnant with Miley, the communication between the musician and his first-born gradually trickled away. However, although Christopher is disappointed in not having a closer relationship with his dad -- he was also excluded from the family's reality show -- he has nothing but praise for Miley.

“She doesn’t play the superstar in private. She’s a normal teenager having fun and she can laugh at herself," he told The Mirror in 2009. "She’s the same now as she was before all this fame. She’s still my goofy sister. Miley is not a self-obsessed person at all. She’s just trying to have fun while working hard and I don’t know anyone who dislikes her."

While the rest of the Cyrus children have pursued careers in entertainment, Christopher has lived his life out of the public eye. The Litigation Associate, who resides in Austin, Texas, married his college sweetheart, proudly sharing photos of his wife and two daughters on social media.

Braison Cyrus

Shutterstock | 673594

Miley's younger brother, Braison Cyrus, was born one year after the pop star and is also an entertainer. The 27-year-old is an actor, folk singer, and "part-time cranberry farmer," according to his Instagram. He has also modeled for Dolce & Gabbana during 2017 Milan Men's Fashion Week.

Long before his solo music career kicked off in 2018, Braison made appearances in some of Miley’s concert films, including Live at the O2 and the Bangerz Tour. With regular live performances in Nashville, his most recent songs include “Glass Between Us” and “Heart is Gold,” released in 2020. As far as his movie career, he was in 2006's Heels.

The artist is just as accomplished in his personal life as he is professionally, marrying his longtime girlfriend Stella McBride in 2019. The couple welcomed their first child, son Bear Chance Cyrus, this summer.

Noah Cyrus

Shutterstock | 673594

Miley's younger sister, Noah Cyrus, 20, is the most famous of all of her siblings. A pop star in her own right, she released her debut single, "Make Me (Cry)" in September 2016, followed by three EPs (Good Cry, The End of Everything, People Don’t Change) and one album (NC-17). She's also a Grammy Award nominee and has collaborated with Leon Bridges and Labrinth.

Her music career aside, Noah is also an actress, with a number of small roles on Hannah Montana on her resume. She's also done voiceover work in Disney's The Emperor's New School and Stoney Stories, as well as Hayao Miyazaki's Ponyo.

Noah, who has amassed a following of 5.9 million on Instagram, is a known mental health advocate, often speaking candidly about her struggles with depression and anxiety.

During an Instagram Live last May, she opened up about the pressure of always being compared to her older sis: "That was something that I heard my whole life, every single day, my whole life. And it was either that or that I wasn’t enough in some way, whether it was the way I look or the way I am. Like I said the other day, I feel like I don’t even breathe right sometimes.”

However, Miley and Noah are super close, with the "Wrecking Ball" star saying about her little sister at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards: “She’s who I want to be when I grow up.”

