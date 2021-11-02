Jhené Aiko Rocks A Minidress Made Of Garden Foliage

Celebrities
Shutterstock | 2288669

Jhené Aiko just gave all the Poison Ivy Halloween attempts a run for their money. The 33-year-old singer has already made headlines this past week for going "Slauson Hills Barbie" in a leggy pink minidress, but it was a different affair on her Instagram six days ago as a foliage-centric dress appeared.

Despite not being a Halloween outfit, the classy and planet-friendly getup could well have landed Aiko a head-turning paparazzi slot for October 31. Check out Big Sean's ex in her garden getup below.

Green With Envy

Shutterstock | 2288669

Scroll for the photo, one coming with only a leafy plant emoji for its caption. Jhené had been snapped looking goddess-like as she posed against a blue backdrop and modeling a quirky, ethereal, and earthy dress - the short and leggy number came strapless and notably formed of possibly-faux twigs, leaves and flowers.

Highlighting her tattoos and slender shoulders, Aiko sent out a calm and zen vibe, posing with her long hair down, bits of greenery in her hair, plus neutral matte makeup. More after the snap.

Toning Down The Ego

Aiko, who hit the music scene in 2002 and released her most recent Chilombo last year, has opened up on spirituality - in her own sense. Speaking to Hypebae, the artist revealed:

"I definitely think that people confuse their ego with their spirit. Your ego is always there telling you to “be better and work harder,” not telling you that you’re already enough. You need to silence your ego to hear your spirit and that’s what I had to do." More below.

Take Her Outside

Shutterstock | 842245

The glam queen, who has been shooting outside amid desert scapes for a slit dress look posted to her Instagram on September 1, also spoke of escaping the indoors and finding herself.

"I love to hike and I love to go to the beach, and I’m always inspired and feel like I’m getting this energy that is opening my mind and teaching me that’s beamed down to me," she added. "It’s all within me but certain things help trigger it," Aiko continued.

Dat Vitamin D

She added: "Like even the sunshine that is giving you vitamin D and that’s helping me think and feel better."

Aiko is also fresh from a Rolling Stone feature, this as she makes headlines for supporting Omarion on his US tour. In early October, the star joined the R&B face in Fresno, CA, rocking up in metallic thigh-high boots, a slinky slit coat, plus a high ponytail. The "Post to Be" hit-maker also opted for Kardashian-adored designer Rick Owens for her head-turning ensemble.

Read Next

Entertainment

Jhené Aiko's Dating History: The Famous Names She's Been Linked To

by |

Latest Stories

Most Popular Stories

Celebrities

Alexandra Daddario Stuns At Night In Leggy Versace Minidress

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Flaunts Gucci Gains In Sheer Underwear

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Rocks Peanut Butter T-Shirt For Morning Yoga

Celebrities

Melissa Gorga Went Pantless Barbie In High Heels For Halloween

Celebrities

Salma Hayek Hits 1.8 Million Views In Poolside Feathers

Celebrities

Britney Spears Tugs Down Shorts To Celebrate Abs 'Definition'

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.