Ever since his days at Duke, Cam Reddish has drawn plenty of contrasting takes. While his talent and athleticism are undeniable, his lack of efficiency and having to share the spotlight with other young stars have taken a toll on his stock.

Now, it seems like the young guard is finally ready to take a leap forward, as he picked up things right where he left them last year by averaging 16.2 points per game on 41/43/82 shooting splits through the first six games of the season.