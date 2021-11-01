Melissa Gorga Went Pantless Barbie In High Heels For Halloween

Melissa Gorga's 2021 Halloween outfit got noticed. The 42-year-old Bravo star went '80s, skin-tight, and full Barbie doll as she celebrated the October 31 calendar date yesterday, with those Instagram photos definitely delivering - and it wasn't her usual look.

Posting with a big "fake" joke and tagging herself at Barbie's Doll House, The Real Housewives of New Jersey face sent out Kim Kardashian vibes, a neon and plunging leotard, plus pink socks, and she went sky-high with her perspex heels. Check it out below.

Scroll for the snaps, ones going #plastic. Shot outdoors and in the dark, Gorga posed with a robotic vibe in her opening shot, seen on a front lawn and looking quite literally like a Barbie doll in a display case. She went for white tights, a classic-cut leotard in electric blue and pink, and a cute pink belt highlighting her tiny waist.

Meanwhile, pink wrist bands matched a legwarmers finish from footless socks, with Gorga also going Yeezy-vibed in her heels.

The mom of three, sending out a workout finish, also included husband Joe Gorga as Ken -the duo had gone for a twinning finish, with Joe wearing a pastel blue shirt with "Ken" written on it, plus jeans and crisp white sneakers. The couple posed by a black sports car for extra glam, with a caption reading:

"When They Call You Fake. #plastic Makeup- @makeup_cara Hair- @kristenmariehair."

Over 150,000 likes have poured in, including one from 47-year-old Housewives face Larsa Pippen. Swipe below for the gallery, scroll for more.

Gorga, fresh from signing with talent agency Buchwald, has been busy developing her businesswoman edge, continuing to run her Envy by Melissa Gorga store in New Jersey.

Expanding her empire into fitness in October, the star posed mid-workout and in black spandex, telling fans: "I’m beyond excited to share with you all that just in time for the holidays my “Melissa Gorga collection” Of fitness accessories will be available in large retail stores internationally!!! 🙏🏼💪🏼 ."

There was more, though, as Melissa admitted her journey has been a long one.

The reality star added: "I’ve come a long way from being a wife and mom who is scared to break out of my element and create a business world and work outside of my family."

The range, which sees her joining celebs-turned-fitness faces from actress Halle Berry (with Sweaty Betty and Re-Spin) to Larsa Pippen and her fitness plans, offers: "80 different pieces of workout accessories!!!"

"I want to inspire others to get out there, don’t hesitate! Never give up on your hopes and dreams," she added.

