Melissa Gorga Went Pantless Barbie In High Heels For Halloween

Melissa Gorga's 2021 Halloween outfit got noticed. The 42-year-old Bravo star went '80s, skin-tight, and full Barbie doll as she celebrated the October 31 calendar date yesterday, with those Instagram photos definitely delivering - and it wasn't her usual look.

Posting with a big "fake" joke and tagging herself at Barbie's Doll House, The Real Housewives of New Jersey face sent out Kim Kardashian vibes, a neon and plunging leotard, plus pink socks, and she went sky-high with her perspex heels. Check it out below.